Springboks' halfback ruled out of All Blacks clash

South Africa halfback Ross Cronje has been struck down with a stomach bug ahead of tomorrow's clash with the All Blacks.

Springboks halfback Ross Cronje Source: Photosport

The four-cap Cronje, who plays for the Lions at Super Rugby level, has been replaced in the Springboks' starting XV by Francois Hougaard.

Rudy Paige slots onto the bench.

Uncapped at the start of 2017, Cronje scored a try on his Test debut against France in June before further Tests against Les Bleus, Argentina and Australia.