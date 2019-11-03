Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk drinks from Webb Ellis Cup after stripping down to undies

It didn't take long for the Springboks to unwind after their Rugby World Cup win and halfback Faf de Klerk was leading the way in his South Africa-themed underwear.

After beating England 32-12 in last night's final in Yokohama, the team eventually retired to their changing sheds with the Webb Ellis Trophy in their possession.

Naturally, one of the first things to do was to fill it with beer and have a celebratory drink.

Doing the honours first up was de Klerk, who had managed to strip down to his budgy smugglers before the trophy had been filled and proudly stepped forward to take a swig.

The trophy was then passed around to players and staff as they took turns solidifying their historic campaign in Japan.

While that was happening, though, a still-almost-naked de Klerk spent some time talking to a special guest in the changing sheds - the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex congratulates Faf de Klerk of South Africa following his team's victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Source: Getty

Neither seemed fazed by the situation as they exchanged a few words before de Klerk returned to celebrating.

South Africa became the first team to lose a match in the tournament on their way to the title after suffering a defeat to the All Blacks in pool play.