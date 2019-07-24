TODAY |

Springboks' Francois Steyn can still kick 60m goals, warns Handre Pollard

Despite being 32-years of age, Springboks utility back Francois Steyn is still the player that haunted the All Blacks over a decade ago, first-five Handre Pollard warns.

In the final match of the 2009 Tri-Nations, Steyn stunned the All Blacks by kicking not one, but three penalties from inside his own half, as the Springboks claimed the trophy in dramatic fashion.

Ten years on, Steyn will feature against the All Blacks once again, named on the bench for Saturday night's Rugby Championship showdown in Wellington, and is the only player in the South African side to have played in a victorious World Cup campaign.

Fronting media as the team was named this afternoon, current first-five Pollard warned that Steyn is every bit the player that he was a decade ago, if not better.

"Frans is such a great guy," Pollard says.

"He's got so much experience, he's not that old compared to some of the old guys in our team.

"It's great having Frans here. He's such a great team man, he tries to help out where ever he can.

"He's such a versatile player, he can also do anything from 10 to 15."

As for his ability with the boot? Pollard warns that the All Blacks can expect to be punished if they infringe from within 60 metres.

"Absolutely, that's not changed."

The 32-year old has been named on the bench to face the All Blacks. Source: 1 NEWS
