Springboks edge closer to Rugby Championship inclusion after Europe comp omission

The Springboks have moved a step closer to playing the Rugby Championship this year after Georgia were confirmed as participants of an eight-team competition in Europe.

South Africa's Herschel Jantjies celebrates his try during the 2019 Investec Rugby Championship game between All Blacks vs South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 27th July 2019. Source: Photosport

South Africa had initially been tipped to play in the competition, which will be held in November and includes the Six Nations sides along with Fiji and now Georgia.

The Springboks were said to be in advanced talks to replace Japan who had pulled out because of coronavirus restrictions, according to World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte.

The Autumn Nations Cup will begin with a clash between Ireland and Wales in Dublin on November 13.

Mamuka Gorgodze of Georgia celebrates his teams win against Tonga with fans after the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Source: Getty

SANZAAR partners held a conference call last night to discuss options around how and where the Rugby Championship will be held.

An announcement about where the competition will be held is expected today.

World Rugby had earlier this year backed New Zealand to host the tournament however recent reports suggest a u-turn with Australia now the front runner.