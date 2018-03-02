 

Springboks confirm Rassie Erasmus as new coach

Rassie Erasmus, the former South Africa loose forward, has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Springboks, although he will also retain his current title as the national union's director of rugby.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus, who played 36 Tests for the Springboks from 1997-2001, replaces Allister Coetzee, who left the role last month halfway through his contract following a dismal two years for the team.

Erasmus has coached in domestic and Super Rugby in South Africa and also recently worked as director of rugby for Irish club Munster. He is regarded as an innovative and imaginative coach and once had a habit of sitting near the top of the stadium during games and using a collection of lights to communicate instructions to his team.

Erasmus' initial contract with the Springboks will be until after the Rugby World Cup in 2023. His first challenge will be to prepare a Springboks team low on confidence for a one-off test against Wales in the United States and then a three-test series against England in June.

