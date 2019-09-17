Springboks commit to Rugby Championship for next decade

World champions South Africa have committed to the Rugby Championship in a massive boost for the four-team competition.



Faf de Klerk. Source: Photosport

There were fears the Springboks, who aren't participating in this year's tournament due to the affects of Covid-19, would link up with northern hemisphere nations.



The tournament is currently being played in Australia but as a Tri-Nations involving Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.



However, SANZAAR announced today South Africa were on board until at least 2030.



The championship will be restructured to include a 12-match format with teams playing each other on a home and away basis.



In 2019, when the competition was won by South Africa, teams only played each other once with the tournament shortened due to the World Cup.



SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos said more announcements would be forthcoming as more plans fell into place.



"This is the first of a number of announcements that will be made over the coming weeks and months as we continue to plan into 2021 and beyond," he said.

