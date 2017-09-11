Springboks coach slams South African rugby bosses, says he was 'set up to fail' in scathing letter

Springboks head coach Allister Coetzee appears to be on his way out the door but he's not going quietly after launching a scathing attack on the South African Rugby Union for his torrid two-year tenure in charge.

In a 19-page letter emailed by his legal team, which SARU later confirmed the authenticity of, Coetzee pointed the finger squarely at the governing body for his poor record of just 11 wins from 25 matches.

Coetzee said in the letter he was a cover for a long-term goal the SARU had in mind, which sees newly appointed director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus take over.

South African media outlet EWN reports Coetzee confirmed he was offered a ceremonial role as Bok coach with Erasmus effectively taking charge of the team - a prospect the current head coach finds hard to stomach since he views Erasmus as "less competent".

"... should I wish to remain in SARU's employment' I will be reduced to a ceremonial coach' and further that [Erasmus] has already been employed to replace me and is already performing the duties of the Springbok Coach," Coetzee wrote.

"Should I be reduced to the position of a ceremonial coach I would have to face the indignity of reporting to Rassie."

"A strategy was developed to use me as a coloured person to conceal the end goal - by offering me the job as Bok coach - but to not equip me with the necessary resources to adequately perform my tasks. It would lead to me vacating my position earlier in order for Rassie to eventually be appointed.

"This strategy is not in line with SARU's strategic transformation plan. It's distasteful to say the least, to use me as a black South African as a pawn in such an untenable manner."

Coetzee has some tough records to his name since taking over from Heyneke Meyer in 2016, including their worst-ever year in 2016 which saw them suffer losses to Ireland, Italy and Argentina.

Coetzee was also at the helm when the All Blacks handed the Springboks their biggest margin of defeat in history with a 57-0 drubbing in Albany last year.

The 54-year-old says it all adds to the SARU setting him up to fail.

"I was the most successful Super Rugby Coach at the time of my appointment and was requested to return to Springbok rugby from Japan because my country needed me.