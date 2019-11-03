TODAY |

Springboks captain hopes triumph will inspire South Africans to pull together

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time with Siya Kolisi hoping the triumph inspires South Africans of all races to pull together.

It is three from three in finals for the Springboks, after previous wins in 1995 and 2007, and they have finally scored a try in a title match, too, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossing out wide in the final 13 minutes.

That Mapimpi and Kolbe scored the tries and Kolisi led the Boks out as captain made this a poignant and transcendent night for a country still trying to fully emerge from the apartheid era.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time and scored their first try in three finals in the process. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Kolisi thanked all South Africa, from the people on the farms and in the townships and in the streets.

“We have so many problems in our country, but to have a team like this, we come from different back grounds and we all came together with one goal and wanted to achieve it," said Kolisi, who last year became the first black player appointed as Springboks captain.

"I really hope that we’ve done that for South Africa to show we can pull together if we want to achieve something.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first coloured Springbok captain hoped his team’s triumph could be an example to the nation to pull together. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Tonga create more league history after beating Australia for the first time
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
South Africa complete demolition job on England to win Rugby World Cup for third time
4
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
5
Steve Hansen warns media not to 'bother' him about All Blacks analysis in the future now time with team is over
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

RWC Final preview: Players to watch in tonight's 2007 rematch between England and South Africa
00:20

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career

Royal family send messages of support to England team ahead of RWC final
01:47

Steve Hansen warns media not to 'bother' him about All Blacks analysis in the future now time with team is over