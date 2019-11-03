Springboks captain hopes triumph will inspire South Africans to pull together

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time with Siya Kolisi hoping the triumph inspires South Africans of all races to pull together.

It is three from three in finals for the Springboks, after previous wins in 1995 and 2007, and they have finally scored a try in a title match, too, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossing out wide in the final 13 minutes.

That Mapimpi and Kolbe scored the tries and Kolisi led the Boks out as captain made this a poignant and transcendent night for a country still trying to fully emerge from the apartheid era.

Kolisi thanked all South Africa, from the people on the farms and in the townships and in the streets.

“We have so many problems in our country, but to have a team like this, we come from different back grounds and we all came together with one goal and wanted to achieve it," said Kolisi, who last year became the first black player appointed as Springboks captain.