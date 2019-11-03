TODAY |

Springboks begin five-day Rugby World Cup victory tour

Associated Press
Telling ordinary South Africans that the victory and the trophy was for them, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his team have started a five-day tour where they will carry the Rugby World Cup across the country.

On a sunny morning, Kolisi stood at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of South Africa's government, and said the support of ordinary South Africans was "the most important thing."

He told the celebrating crowd, "thank you, South Africa, this is for you," referring to the golden trophy resting on a pedestal nearby overlooking the capital city.

The Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time and scored their first try in three finals in the process. Source: Spark Sport RWC

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to congratulate the Springboks. He joked he was glad it wasn't an election year in South Africa because the Springboks "would have won."

South Africa beat England in last week's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.

The Springboks captain said the people of South Africa inspired the team to fight harder. Source: Associated Press
