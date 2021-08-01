Springboks beat Lions to set up series decider

South Africa delivered the promised physical fightback and emphatically beat the British and Irish Lions 27-9 overnight to send their charged series to a third test decider next weekend.

South Africa's Lukhanyo Am collects the ball in a line out but falls during the second rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks and the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium. Source: Associated Press

The Lions, who edged the first test and came to the second with momentum, had a chance to clinch their first series in the republic in 24 years but surprisingly lost control after halftime.

The Lions' fitness has seen them finish stronger on tour but after the Springboks scored the first of their two stylish tries, their confidence soared and they won the second half 21-0.

The Lions turned desperate, instead, and, in chasing the game, made errors the Springboks were able to exploit.

Lukhanyo Am scored the second try, and Handre Pollard nailed his last four goalkicks to finish with a 17-point haul.