Springbok legend says South Africa need to retain All Blacks Tests to stay competitive

Source:  1 NEWS

Springboks legendJoel Stransky believes South Africa's future rests with the Boks being able to continue to play the All Blacks on an annual basis.

South Africa's move away from Super Rugby has some fearful it will result in the Springboks leaving the Rugby Championship and heading north too.

Officials claim it's not in the short-term plans and Stransky says they must continue playing the All Blacks regularly to remain competitive on the international front.

“I think it’s vital, it’s absolutely vital, it’s almost a non-negotiable,” Stransky said.

“You want to judge yourself against the best in the world, you want to play against the best teams, week in week out,” he added.

Stransky says if South Africa does ditch the Rugby Championship, they will need to re-instate extensive tours to the Southern Hemisphere in which All Black Tests are incorporated.



