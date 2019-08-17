'A special player' - All Blacks winger Sevu Reece extends deal with NZ Rugby, Crusaders

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has extended his deal with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through until 2022.

Sevu Reece runs on his Test debut against Argentina Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019 in which he made his Test debut after winning a Super Rugby title with the Crusaders.

He would go on to score four tries in seven Tests after finishing as Super Rugby’s leading try-scorer with 15.

Reece described his 2019 as surreal and said his successes made it an easy decision to re-sign with the Scott Robertson-coached side.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm loving my rugby at the moment and have had the opportunity to work with some amazing players and coaches, who have inspired me on and off the field. I'm really looking forward to what the 2020 season has in store,” he said.

Both Robertson and All Blacks coach Ian Foster were excited to be working with Reece.

“Sevu is a special player, and we’re excited that he’s extended his time with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby,” Robertson said.

“He was our 2019 Rookie of the Year, who slotted into our environment seamlessly and took Super Rugby by storm with an outstanding debut season. I’m excited to work with him again this season and watch him go from strength to strength.”