'Speak our language and be proud' - Nehe Milner-Skudder explains rugby in te reo, takes sly dig at Rieko Ioane

All Blacks star Nehe Milner-Skudder encouraged fans to give te reo a go during Maori Language Week, as he explained some rugby terms in Maori with a short video he posted on social media today.

Milner-Skudder, 26, introduced himself in te reo while also cracking some jokes about his All Blacks teammates.

"Pass is kuru, not kutu head lice like what Rieko Ioane has got, it's kuru with an 'r'. And that's pass," said Milner-Skudder.

The winger from Manawatu made his return to the black jersey last Saturday night after almost two years out with injuries against the Pumas, scoring a try in his side's 39-22 win New Plymouth.