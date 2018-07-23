From 'sparkie' to sevens world champion: Akuila Rokolisoa feeling blessed after 'coming from nothing'

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Breaking News
'Multiple people shot' in incident in Toronto, Canada - report
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.
Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
The All Blacks Sevens have defended their title in San Francisco.
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.