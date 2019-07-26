Spark Sport's team of the RWC 2019 so far

Spark Sport analysts Isa Nacewa, Kristina Sue and Jon Preston have put together a team of the Rugby World Cup so far with a number of selections sparking debate.

Commentator Scotty Stevenson was quick to take aim at some of the picks, including the omission of England flanker Sam Underhill.

Tighthead prop Nepo Laulala (New Zealand): All Black Nepo Laulala was preferred at tighthead though Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong can consider himself unlucky, according to Stevenson.

Hooker Shota Horie (Japan): A surprise selection in Japan’s Shota Horie. The home side’s hooker has been dynamic around the field as the Brave Blossoms have lit up the tournament.

Loosehead prop Joe Marler (England): England’s Joe Marler was preferred over All Black Joe Moody. The mohawked Englishman came out of international retirement recently and is a cornerstone of the strong English pack.

Lock Maro Itoje (England): England’s Maro Itoje takes the first of the second-row spots after some powerhouse performances so far in Japan. His ability to rip the ball away from the opposition has been particularly effective.

Lock Brodie Retallick (New Zealand): Brodie Retallick’s early absence from the tournament hasn’t been felt by the All Blacks because of the performances of Scott Barrett. H would perform a dynamic duo with Itoje.

Blindside flanker Ardie Savea (New Zealand): All Black powerhouse Ardie Savea takes the blindside spot after some standout performances that have prompted people in the All Blacks camp to say he’s at the peak of his powers.

Openside flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa): A selection that had Stevenson perplexed, but South African Pieter-Steph du Toit was given the nod by the panel. England’s Underhill was particularly unlucky to miss out, Stevenson said.

No.8 Kazuki Himeno (Japan): Kazuki Himeno of Japan takes the spot at the back of the scrum after producing some powerful performances to have the host nation on the verge of a historic quarter-final berth.

Halfback Gareth Davies (Wales): Taking the scrum half position is Gareth Davies, who has led to the undefeated Welsh to big wins over Australia and Fiji.

First-five-eighth Richie Mo'unga (New Zealand): The All Blacks’ very own Richie Mo'unga takes the number 10 jersey after delivering some polished performances so far in Japan.

Left Wing Semi Radradra (Fiji): No surprises with Fijian powerhouse Semi Radradra claiming the left wing position. Radradra also playing centre during the World Cup but has arguably been the player of the tournament so far.

Second-five-eighth Semi Kerevi (Australia): Australia's Samu Kerevi has taken the No.12 jersey position with strong performances during the World Cup. England’s Manu Tuilagi is unlucky to miss out.

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown (New Zealand): Another All Black in Anton Lienert-Brown is included in the back line. Lienert-Brown has stood out after the long-running debate about who should be in the All Blacks’ midfield.

Right Wing Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa): Cheslin Kolbe takes out the right wing position. The fleet-footed Springbok was South Africa’s main threat in the match against the All Blacks with defences on edge when he has the ball.

Fullback Beauden Barrett (New Zealand): Beauden Barrett takes the fullback position ahead of Wales’ Liam Williams. Ominously for the All Blacks’ World Cup rivals, Barrett has been battling a leg injury so far in Japan.