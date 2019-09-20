Spark Sport streaming issues sees All Blacks v Springboks match switched to TVNZ DUKE

Spark Sport are broadcasting the remainder of tonight's All Blacks vs Springboks Rugby World Cup match on TVNZ DUKE due to streaming issues experienced by some viewers.

The decision was made at around halftime of the match at Yokohama International Stadium.

In a statement Spark Sport says: "Due to a small percentage of our customers experiencing streaming quality issues when watching Spark Sport on certain devices, a decision has been taken to switch live play over to TVNZ DUKE."

"The New Zealand v South Africa match is now playing live on both TVNZ DUKE and Spark Sport."