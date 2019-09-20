TODAY |

Spark Sport streaming issues sees All Blacks v Springboks match switched to TVNZ DUKE

Breaking
1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Media

Spark Sport are broadcasting the remainder of tonight's All Blacks vs Springboks Rugby World Cup match on TVNZ DUKE due to streaming issues experienced by some viewers.

The decision was made at around halftime of the match at Yokohama International Stadium.

In a statement Spark Sport says: "Due to a small percentage of our customers experiencing streaming quality issues when watching Spark Sport on certain devices, a decision has been taken to switch live play over to TVNZ DUKE."

"The New Zealand v South Africa match is now playing live on both TVNZ DUKE and Spark Sport."

"For those customers who are experiencing a poor stream via Spark Sport, turn your TV to channel 13 or DUKE on Sky channel 23. This match is not available through the TVNZ website or TVNZ OnDemand app."

Your playlist will load after this ad

One bar owner told 1 NEWS streaming for the tournament was essential, and without it customers would be down the road. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: All Blacks lead in second half in Rugby World Cup crunch clash with Springboks
2
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
3
Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward
4
Jacinda Ardern tells reporters SBW asked her if she's planning on 'expanding her family'
5
Wallabies claim thriller over Fiji to begin Rugby World Cup campaign with win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:42

As All Blacks campaign gets underway, Richie McCaw not having the pressure on him
02:05

Springboks hooker Marx relishing prospect of RWC opener against All Blacks
00:15

Southland end three-year Mitre 10 Cup losing streak by thrashing Counties
00:30

Brave Fiji fall short of colossal Rugby World Cup upset against Australia