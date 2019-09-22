Spark Sport to simulcast tonight's three RWC matches on TVNZ DUKE and Spark streaming platforms

Spark Sport has decided to simulcast all three of tonight’s RWC matches on both Spark Sport and TVNZ DUKE, with unhappy customers being offered refunds.



The decision was made this afternoon after poor video quality reported in the first 15 minutes of the Rugby World Cup pool match between the All Blacks and the Springboks last night forced Spark Sport to provide a simulcast of the match on TVNZ DUKE.



As this stage, Spark Sport have confirmed it was a problem from the company which was providing the live stream into New Zealand and not any issue with Spark Sport’s platform.



"Our technical team believes the issue is within the international distribution network via which the video stream is passed from our streaming platform located in the USA, through to New Zealand broadband providers," the statement said.

While their team have been working to fix the issue, the call was made this afternoon to provide both platforms for viewers.

"We are confident Spark Sport will provide a good experience tonight, but if customers for any reason are unhappy with their stream, they will have the opportunity to watch on TVNZ DUKE.

"This is in line with the commitment we made prior to the tournament to have established procedures in place via our partner TVNZ to provide an alternative means of watching matches should there be any concerns with Spark Sport’s streaming service," the statement said.

Refunds will be available for customers who feel unhappy with their viewing experience of the All Blacks v South Africa pool match.

"Customers who purchased an All Blacks vs South Africa Match Pass can receive a full refund; those who purchased a Tournament Pass and wish to leave the service can also receive a full refund; and those who wish to carry on with the service, can receive a partial 15 per cent refund of their Tournament Pass price. Unhappy customers who have activated a Spark Sport subscription via a voucher code can also receive a full or partial refund."



Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi told 1 NEWS Kiwis expect better delivery.

“We will leave it to Spark to answer the concerns around last night, but we are happy there was the contingency with TVNZ’s Duke channel and that it kicked in for viewers when Spark Sport identified issues.

“We will let Spark go through their technical process before we make any further comment, but it is obvious that with an event like this Kiwis expect better delivery than last night,” he said.