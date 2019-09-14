Southland the victims of amazing Manawatu comeback

Southland blew a healthy halftime lead against Manawatu at home to keep their three-year winless streak going.

Up 26-7 at the break Southland looked set to win their first game in almost three years.

The Stags started the game strongly with Greg Pleasants-Tate touching down in the first five minutes.

They were not afraid to take the line on when a gap opened for Lewis Ormand, who displayed some great hands to cross over for Southland’s second.

A brilliant solo effort by Manawatu’s Brayden Lose saw the visitors get onto the scoreboard.

Soon after Southland hit right back with their third try, coming the way of Logan Crowley from close range.

In the 29th minute the Stags sealed a bonus point with their fourth try scored by Ray Nu’u, after a display of quality passing.