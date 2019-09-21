Southland end three-year Mitre 10 Cup losing streak by thrashing Counties

Southland have ended a near three year wait for victory in provincial rugby, defeating Counties Manukau 42-14 in Invercargill.

Having not won since October 2016 - a total of 27 matches - the Stags ran in an impressive five tries to Counties' two, completely outclassing the Steelers.

Southland had come close to ending their drought last weekend, eventually falling 31-26 to Manawatu, before getting over the line in convincing fashion this evening.