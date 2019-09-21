Southland end three-year Mitre 10 Cup losing streak by thrashing Counties

Southland have ended a near three year wait for victory in provincial rugby, defeating Counties Manukau 42-14 in Invercargill.
Having not won since October 2016 - a total of 27 matches - the Stags ran in an impressive five tries to Counties' two, completely outclassing the Steelers.
Southland had come close to ending their drought last weekend, eventually falling 31-26 to Manawatu, before getting over the line in convincing fashion this evening.
The win also sees the Stags leapfrog Northland off the bottom of the Mitre 10 Cup Championship. Counties meanwhile, appear destined for relegation from the Premiership, sitting four points behind North Harbour having played one game more.