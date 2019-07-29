TODAY |

South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report

More From
Rugby

The South Otago rugby player who punched a referee during a match earlier this year has reportedly been banned from the sport for life.

The 28-year-old was playing for Crescent's senior team in July against Strath Taieri in Middlemarch when he was red-carded by referee Brandon Hale.

The Crescent player didn't agree with the call and took out his anger on Hale by throwing a punch, which was caught on a grainy video from the sideline.

He was charged with assault by police shortly after the match.

The New Zealand Herald reports the player has been handed a life ban from playing in New Zealand with that suspension also extending to administration, officiating and coaching until the end of the 2020 season.

The player has since made an apology to Hale, who accepted it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hart said he was “gutted” by the actions of the player who had just been red-carded. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike
2
Paul Gallen's boxing bout with ex-AFL player Barry Hall ends in controversial draw
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Battle to be All Blacks coach a three-horse race, says Scotty Stevenson
5
Tonga star meets his father for the first time as Kingdom celebrates historic win over Australia
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
05:38

Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
00:15

'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates
00:24

Faf de Klerk 'massively surprised' with viral response to South African undies after RWC win
00:22

Rugby Australia buoyed by English support for 2027 World Cup bid