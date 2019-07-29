South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report

The South Otago rugby player who punched a referee during a match earlier this year has reportedly been banned from the sport for life.

The 28-year-old was playing for Crescent's senior team in July against Strath Taieri in Middlemarch when he was red-carded by referee Brandon Hale.

The Crescent player didn't agree with the call and took out his anger on Hale by throwing a punch, which was caught on a grainy video from the sideline.

He was charged with assault by police shortly after the match.

The New Zealand Herald reports the player has been handed a life ban from playing in New Zealand with that suspension also extending to administration, officiating and coaching until the end of the 2020 season.