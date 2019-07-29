South Otago rugby player who punched ref for red card gets lifetime ban - report

The South Otago rugby player who punched a referee during a match earlier this year has reportedly been banned from the sport for life.
The 28-year-old was playing for Crescent's senior team in July against Strath Taieri in Middlemarch when he was red-carded by referee Brandon Hale.
The Crescent player didn't agree with the call and took out his anger on Hale by throwing a punch, which was caught on a grainy video from the sideline.
He was charged with assault by police shortly after the match.
The New Zealand Herald reports the player has been handed a life ban from playing in New Zealand with that suspension also extending to administration, officiating and coaching until the end of the 2020 season.
The player has since made an apology to Hale, who accepted it.