South Canterbury club chasing unprecedented 11th straight title

You may not have heard of them but the Celtic rugby team from Timaru are chasing an unprecedented 11th straight title on Saturday in the Hamersley Cup.

It’s believed to be a New Zealand record and you'd have to go back to the 1800s to perhaps find a team with more consecutive wins, but the biggest test yet is tomorrow.

"This is the modern-day record and this is the record in the modern day times and everyone's pretty proud of it," coach Andre de Roux said.

"I heard there was a club that joined together with another club and they ended up winning 16 or 14, so we'll hopefully get past that and hopefully be the undeniable champions," first five-eighth Zac Saunders said.

In the decade of dominance, there's been only one real constant, captain Nick Strachan and even he isn't sure how they've pulled off such a glorious run.

"I don’t know, I think we've been lucky to have a good group of core guys for the last decade, six or seven guys," Strachan told 1 NEWS.

This year they'll have to do something extra special as underdogs in the final for the first time after finishing fourth in round robin.

Their opponents in the final, Temuka, have also already beaten Celtic twice this year. 

"They've had no injuries, we’ve had injuries all over the paddock, we are just lucky to still be here," Saunders said.

Those injuries mean they've had to call up 41-year-old warhorse Michael Eaton just for the grand final.

Perhaps the biggest secret to their on-field success is built behind closed doors.

"Good bunch of guys we all get along, a few raspberries and cokes and all get along and do everything together and have good sessions," halfback Willy Wright said.

The drinks will taste even better this weekend if they can pull off another title.

