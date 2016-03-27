 

South Africa's Cheetahs and Southern Kings axed from Super Rugby competition

Two South Africa teams are out of the Super Rugby competition.

South Africa's Cheetahs and Southern Kings have confirmed they will seek "other international competition opportunities".

Uzair Cassiem of the Cheetahs during their Super Rugby match against the Brumbies

Source: Getty

It comes after the South African Rugby Union confirmed all parties had reached settlement agreements over their future participation in Super Rugby.

The number of South African Super Rugby teams will be culled from six to four by 2018, with the final announcement of the teams to be cut, to be confirmed later today after an Executive Council meeting.

"The board of the Toyota Cheetahs has reviewed the team's future and is extremely positive about the prospect of appearing in alternative international competitions," Cheetahs chief executive Harold Verster said in a statement.

The Super Rugby competition will have 15 teams next year, down from 18 after complaints from broadcasters over the format of the current competition.

Australia will also lose, most likely, Melbourne Rebels or Western Force.

South Africa's Cheetahs and Southern Kings axed from Super Rugby competition

