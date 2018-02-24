South African university side show off perfect rendition of All Blacks' haka

A South African university rugby side have displayed a rendition of the All Blacks' Kapa O Pango haka, ahead of a Varsity Shield challenge match.

Ahead of kick-off, Walter Sisulu University took time to perform the haka against Rhodes University, with the large crowd in attendance delighted with the performance.

The haka clearly worked for the Walter Sisulu side, who went on to comprehensively outplay Rhodes, strolling home for a 47-16 win.