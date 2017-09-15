 

South African commentator backs Springboks, Wallabies to hammer All Blacks in Rugby Championship - 'What was there to fear?'

The Springboks are poised to dominate both the All Blacks and world rugby one year out from the next World Cup, according to South African commentator Mark Keohane.

Eben Etzebeth is building up Saturday's New Zealand v South Africa as world rugby's biggest game.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having found a new lease of life under coach Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks could seal a 3-0 whitewash over old rivals England, when the two sides meet in Cape Town this weekend.

Writing for South Africa's Sport24 network, Keohane predicted that the Springboks' resurgence won't just stop at England, boldly declaring that the Rugby Championship is theirs to lose later this year.

"The Springboks will win the Rugby Championship. The All Blacks won't finish in the top two," he wrote.

"What was there to fear about the All Blacks? To those who put the All Blacks on a pedestal so high that all visual of their fallibility is blurred, take an aerial view of the men in black. You'll see more inglorious than glorious.

The All Blacks coach says his South African counterpart is psyching his team up.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The core of that wonderfully talented 2015 World Cup squad is gone. The next generation isn't anywhere near as potent."

Not content with declaring the All Blacks won't beat the Springboks, Keohane also predicted that the Wallabies will prove tougher opponents for Steve Hansen's side.

"South Africa, on balance, have more depth and quality in their forwards than New Zealand. The Wallabies have greater presence in their backs than the All Blacks.

"I'm picking South Africa and Australia to be the top dogs in this year's Rugby Championship, with New Zealand in the unfamiliar third place.

"The All Blacks aren't as good as many think and the Springboks and Wallabies are better than most think."

The All Blacks are currently on a six-Test winning streak against the Springboks, with the two sides to next meet in Wellington on September 15.

