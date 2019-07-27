South Africa score last second try to seal dramatic draw against All Blacks

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and the Springboks from Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

9:22pm: FULLTIME: NZ 16 SA 16

Springboks scrum and they win a penalty! They go for the lineout, but the ball's not out! Bridge returns fire, South Africa will have a lineout, but only on the 10m line.

The Boks go for the lineout drive, before Jantjies goes to the backs. They go wide to Kolbe, who kicks over the top, and Jantjies competes with Smith in the air! Jantjies comes up with the ball and claims the try! We'll go upstairs, the referee says try.

The ball's come off Jantjies' face, this should be a try! And it is!

Pollard to kick to level scores, the siren goes as the kick goes through the uprights! It's a draw!!!

9:16pm: 77 mins - NZ 16 SA 9

Fifita is tackled in the air and the All Blacks have a penalty. Again, NZ just want to keep hold of the ball. They get through 10 phases, but Tu'ungafasi knocks on.

9:13pm: 75 mins - NZ 16 SA 9

Penalty! The All Blacks win the ball from the South African lineout. They go wide to Barrett, who kicks with no one at the back for South Africa! Le Roux gets there and grounds the ball, five-metre scrum!

Smith feeds, and Ben Smith is at first receiver. The forwards pick and go, Aaron Smith has it under control before Whitelock nearly puts Fifita through. Ben Smith has another crack, before South Africa give away a penalty for leaving his feet!

There's a bit of push and shove, Louw on Coles. Read wants the points though. Mo'unga to take the shot.

He lines it up from the right side of the field, and has no problem! The All Blacks now lead by a converted try!

9:08pm: 71 mins - NZ 13 SA 9

NZ on the break now after some brilliant play out wide by Coles! Fifita is taken down just shy of the 22. Mo'unga tries his way through, before offloading to Ta'avao. Louw does well to win the penalty. South Africa will have a lineout.

9:04pm: 67 mins - NZ 13 SA 9

Penalty! NZ attacking again. Mo'unga hits the line before the All Blacks go wide to substitute Bridge. Into the 10th phase, and referee has the arm out for offside!

Mo'unga will take this one, and he belts it down the middle!

9:01pm: 64 mins - NZ 10 SA 9

The All Blacks attack as Mo'unga throws a cutout pass to Ben Smith. They look to go back infield, but Read spills it.

The Springboks look to counter, but le Roux's effort is out on the full. All Blacks lineout.

8:59pm: 61 mins - NZ 10 SA 9

Penalty! All Blacks go to the bench, Perenara and SBW off, Aaron Smith and Lienert-Brown on.

Springboks scrum, and they win a penalty. Frans Steyn has his first touch of the night before being taken out by Lienert-Brown. The Springboks try and run before we go back to the scrum penalty.

Retallick staying down with an arm issue. South Africa want the points. Will it be Pollard or Steyn to kick though? Retallick is replaced by Fifia.

Pollard will kick, and it goes straight down the middle! Springboks back to within one!

8:54pm: 59 mins - NZ 10 SA 6

Vermuelen called for hands in the ruck, Mo'unga kicks for the corner. Harsh call against the Springboks' captain.

Taylor throws but Snyman wins it. Pollard clears to Barrettl, who kicks back. There's a collision in the air between Ioane and Pollard but we'll play on.

The All Blacks with the ball just inside their own half, Tu'ungafasi drops it though.

8:50pm: 56 mins - NZ 10 SA 6

South African scrum. Jantjies feeds, but the All Blacks front rowers dominate and win the penalty! Read wants the points.

Barrett lines up the shot, but he pushes it wide again!

8:48pm: 54 mins - NZ 10 SA 6

Springboks lineout. Marx throws and the Boks win it through Kwagga Smith. The All Blacks' line speed is too good though, South Africa going backwards! Pollard tries to kick out to Kolbe's wing, but the ball goes out on the full. All Blacks lineout after brilliant defence.

Taylor throws and Read takes. the All Blacks working forward. Great hands from the All Blacks puts Ben Smith away but the Springboks cover defence. Smith finds Todd - who drops it.

8:43pm: 49 mins - NZ 10 SA 6

Penalty! Taylor throws and Retallick wins it. South Africa give away another penalty for not rolling away and this time the All Blacks want the points.

Barrett lines it up. Too easy, the All Blacks lead by four!

8:41pm: 47 mins - NZ 7 SA 6

HIA for de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies on as a replacement. The All Blacks replace their props. South African scrum.

The Springboks again want to run the ball from inside their own half. South Africa penalised for not releasing, Perenara again winning the penalty. The All Blacks want the lineout.

8:37pm: 45 mins - NZ 7 SA 6

A brilliant show-and-go from Retallick has the All Blacks attacking inside the Springboks' half. Mo'unga jabs through, but the bounce is kind for le Roux.

The All Blacks take the quick throw-in and move the ball wide. The All Blacks go through 10 phases, before Barrett goes to the air to Kolbe's wing with him out of position - de Klerk takes the ball in his place.

Pollard kicks and Retallick makes a run. The All Blacks have the advantage for de Klerk being offside. Barrett splits the line and the All Blacks find some momentum!

SBW tries an out the back flick pass to Ioane, but it goes forwards! Underwhelming end to a long passage of play!

8:32pm: 41 mins - NZ 7 SA 6

We're back after the break. Richie Mo'unga will get us started for the second half.

8:20pm: HALFTIME - NZ 7 SA 6

One last scrum of the half, Perenara feeds as the siren goes. The ball goes off the back to Mo'unga who kicks into touch. Halftime.

South Africa dominant, but the All Blacks ahead.

8:18pm: 39 mins - NZ 7 SA 6

TRY!!! The All Blacks score from absolutely nothing! Kolbe is smashed by Retallick and loses the ball. The All Blacks go wide to Barrett in space on the wing. Too much pace from Barrett, drawing in the last defender, before getting the pass away to Goodhue who runs in for the first try of the night. Unreal counter attack.

Barrett keeps the kicking duties, and this time he makes no mistake! The All Blacks take the lead before the break!

8:15pm: 37 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

Scrum to resume, Todd staying on for now. Barrett and Mo'unga split off the back of the scrum. Perenara goes with Mo'unga, who finds Goodhue, who finds Ioane - who drops it.

The Springboks kick deep down to Ben Smith, who finds Barrett inside him, who kicks. South Africa return fire, but the ball goes into touch for another All Blacks lineout.

8:13pm: 35 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

Springboks lineout as Barrett is tackled into touch by Pollard. De Allende hits the line, but his attempted offload is knocked on.

Matt Todd is struggling for the All Blacks, it looks like a back injury.

8:11pm: 34 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

South Africa go short with their lineout and now they run again. Pollard goes to the air, where Kolbe beats Ioane. South Africa can't hold on, and Mo'unga belts the ball downfield, it doesn't quite go out over the dead ball line. It'll be a drop out as le Roux grounds in goal.

8:09pm: 32 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

The Springboks want to run, but the All Blacks turn it over! South Africa penalised for not rolling away. All Blacks' lineout on the 22. Taylor finds Retallick who brings it down.

The All Blacks work forwards slowly. Read tries to go forward, but Read is penalised for not releasing. Kitshoff the hero for South Africa there.

8:06pm: 29 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

All Blacks lineout and this time they drive. Perenara takes the ball off the back, but he drops it now! The All Blacks have dropped seven balls already tonight.

SA scrum.

8:05pm: 28 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

South Africa holding the ball well as they go forward, de Klerk kicks with the advantage and catches everyone out. Barrett gets there first and clears, but we'll go back for a penalty. Ioane offside.

Referee wants to speak with Read, no card but the All Blacks' last warning.

Pollard will take the shot. He lines up his third kick of the night - but it's wide!



8:02pm: 25 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

All Blacks scrum as Kolbe knocks on. SBW standing deep at second receiver. Perenara feeds. Mo'unga finds Goodhue who hits the line. Mo'unga slips through and tries to find Barrett, but the All Blacks lose the ball and SA can counter!

Pollard kicks over the top trying to catch the All Blacks out at the back, Goodhue beats de Allende for the ball, but knocks on. SA scrum.

7:58pm: 22 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

Perenara wins a penalty, and the All Blacks go deep into the South African half for the lineout. Taylor throws and Frizell takes again.

Smith finds Goodhue who hits the line, before Barrett goes wide to Ioane to have a run. Whitelock hits the line, before Perenara's pass is dropped by Moody.

SA scrum.

7:55pm: 18 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

All Blacks lineout, Taylor finds Frizell again. This time the All Blacks want to run, Perenara finds Barrett as his playmaker, he goes wide to Ioane who can't hang on to the ball! SA scrum - Ioane knocked on before the ball went into touch.

False start as de Klerk feeds. De Klerk feeds again, but the All Blacks push well. We'll have another reset!

De Klerk feeds for a third time, de Allende hits the line at first receiver. Kolbe gets the ball on the wing and runs, before kicking through.

Barrett beats de Klerk to the ball, but carries into touch. SA lineout.

7:49pm: 13 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

South Africa called for hands in the ruck, All Blacks attacking lineout. Taylor hits Frizell and Ioane takes at first receiver. Ben Smith runs at the line, but South Africa give away a penalty. Barrett will take the kick ahead of Mo'unga.

Barrett's first shot of the nigh... but he misses! South Africa still lead by six!

7:46pm: 10 mins - NZ 0 SA 6

Penalty! All Blacks penalised for offside in their own 22, this time the Boks want the lineout in the corner. Marx throws, and South Africa look to drive. Advantage South Africa for another offside against Sonny Bill. This time South Africa want the points.

Pollard with a kick from right in front. Straight through the uprights. Great start for South Africa.

7:42pm: 5 mins - NZ 0 SA 3

Mo'unga has two kicks charged down as the All Blacks try and attack. South Africa lineout as Barrett is tackled into touch.

Marx throws, but Retallick steals, SBW hits the line and loses the ball, de Klerk kicks over the top, straight to Ben Smith who returns fire to Pollard. Pollard kicks straight to Barrett, who clears into touch. SA lineout in their own half.

7:38pm: 3 mins - NZ 0 SA 3

Penalty! Whitelock takes the kick down, but South Africa's rush defence has the All Blacks going backwards in possession. Barrett clears straight to Pollard and South Africa can have their first run of the night.

Pollard loses the ball backwards as South Africa pass 10 phases, before the All Blacks are penalised for not rolling away, Goodhue the culprit.

Pollard with the first kick from right in front, and he bangs it straight down the middle.

7:36pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 SA 0

Handre Pollard kicks high into the Wellington night to get the Test underway!

7:35pm

Haka all done, kick off moments away!

7:33pm

TJ Perenara leads the haka, it'll be ka mate tonight.

7:28pm

Massive roar as Kieran Read leads the All Blacks out! We'll have the anthems, before the haka - then kickoff.

7:26pm

The Springboks are first out of the tunnel, healthy cheer from the Wellington crowd.

7:23pm

Both sides have finished their warm ups, back in the sheds before kick off.

7:15pm

Good evening! Welllington has turned on a stunner tonight! We should be in for a game to remember tonight, with both sides looking to take some sort of edge into the World Cup - opening their tournaments against each other in Yokohama later this year.

Kick off around 20 minutes away!

PREVIEW

With wins in their respective opening games against Argentina and Australia, the All Blacks and Springboks meet in Wellington, returning to the scene of last year's 36-34 upset win.

Steve Hansen has thrown out a number of intriguing selections for tonight, with Beauden Barrett shifting to fullback to accommodate Richie Mo'unga in the number 10 jersey.

Elsewhere, Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell are given starts in the loose forward trio, while Sonny Bill Williams can prove his fitness with a start at 12.

For South Africa meanwhile, a large contingent of that side from last year return tonight, while Francois Steyn returns to Test rugby, 10 years on from his 60m penalty heroics in Hamilton.

TEAMS:

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Matt Todd, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Dalton Papali'i, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. George Bridge.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen (c), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Kwagga Smith, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.