South Africa make remarkable comeback to edge out England in Test series opener in Johannesburg

South Africa wrenched the first rugby test out of England's hands by coming from 24-3 down with a 26-point burst in 19 minutes to win 42-39 at Ellis Park today.

South Africa were 24-3 down in the first half before storming back to beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park.
Springboks winger S'Busiso Nkosi scored two tries on his test debut during the surge to help put South Africa ahead after being way behind and looking ragged.

The Boks held on grimly after two late England scores by lock Maro Itoje and winger Jonny May.

The victory Siya Kolisi a nerve-jangling win in his first test as Springboks captain, and South Africa reason to be positive for the future under new coach Rassie Erasmus following a dismal past two years under Allister Coetzee.

England suffered a fourth straight test loss and fifth overall.

Eddie Jones' side looked good for the first 20 minutes and the last 10, but lost its way badly in the middle.

More than looking good, England was rampant in that opening 20, with wing Mike Brown, fullback Elliot Daly and center and captain Owen Farrell all scoring tries in the first 16 minutes, tearing South Africa apart out wide. Farrell converted them all and kicked a penalty.

Recalled England-based scrumhalf Faf de Klerk began the Boks' comeback with the first try.

Nkosi scored in each corner, and fullback Willie le Roux, another overseas-based player recalled by Erasmus, got the fourth for South Africa, which went to halftime 29-27 ahead.

Aphiwe Dyantyi, another South Africa wing on debut, pushed the home team 39-27 ahead, making England pay immediately for a yellow card to prop Mako Vunipola in his 50th test.

Itoje's and May's tries in the last 10 minutes set up a thrilling finish. England set up for one last attack from a lineout, but South Africa stole the throw-in and scrambled the ball out of play to clinch victory.

