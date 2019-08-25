TODAY |

South Africa to leave Rugby Championship after 2023 - report

Source:  1 NEWS

South Africa will leave the Rugby Championship to join an expanded Six Nations competition after the next Rugby World Cup, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Aphiwe Dyantyi scores against the All Blacks Source: Photosport

The report, published this morning, states that negotiations have already taken place which would see the Springboks out of the southern hemipshere's premier Test competition, joining up with the European elite.

It is also claimed that South Africa's addition will not come at the expense of perennial strugglers Italy, with the Six Nations expanding to a seven team tournament from 2024.

There is already precedent for South African teams playing in Europe, with both the Cheetahs and the Kings playing in the Pro 14 after their expulsion from Super Rugby.

South Africa's exit would however pave the way for the likes of Japan and Fiji to potentially join the Rugby Championship, alongside the existing powers of New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

