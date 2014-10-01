 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

share

Source:

Associated Press

Joost van der Westhuizen, who won the 1995 World Cup with South Africa as Nelson Mandela looked on, has died after a six-year-battle with motor neuron disease aged 45.

South Africa's scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen lets fly a pass during the World Cup final against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

South Africa's scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen lets fly a pass during the World Cup final against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Source: 1 NEWS

SA Rugby announced the death on overnight.

The half-back distinguished himself in the epic final with a scything tackle on Jonah Lomu, New Zealand's colossal wing, and by delivering the pass to Joel Stransky for the winning dropped goal in extra time.

The emotional 15-12 victory helped rally South Africans of all colours behind a nation emerging from apartheid.

Joost van der Westhuizen visited the squad ahead of Sunday morning's clash.
Source: 1 NEWS

Newly elected President Mandela famously donned a Springbok jersey and delightedly waved clenched fists as captain Francois Pienaar lifted the Webb Ellis Cup.

The drama inspired Clint Eastwood's movie "Invictus."

"South Africa has lost a legend and one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced," said South African President Jacob Zuma.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, our heartfelt condolences to Mr van der Westhuizen's family. May his soul rest in peace."

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks.

"He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marveled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden.

"It's a sad day for rugby in South Africa and across the globe as we say goodbye to a legend of the Springboks," Alexander added. "Our condolences go to his family and friends at this sad, sad time."

Uncommonly tall for a half-back, standing over 1.82 metres, Van der Westhuizen was fast and attack-minded, but also a bruiser who relished the physical confrontation of rugby.

His 89 tests and 38 tries for South Africa were both national records when he retired in 2003.

He captained his country in 10 tests and played at three World Cups. In all, he played 111 games in Springbok green and gold.

"He was very quick, always knew where the gaps were and could create something out of nothing," the South African Rugby Union said in its official biography when Van der Westhuizen retired.

Told by doctors in 2011 that MND might kill him within two years, Van der Westhuizen responded: "Stuff them. I will decide when I go."

He used a wheel chair in his last years and dedicated himself to his young children and J9 foundation that helps MND sufferers.

He told interviewers he had come to terms with his disease. He also won admirers for his honesty in admitting to mistakes in his personal life.

Although a target of overseas clubs when rugby went professional after the '95 World Cup, Van der Westhuizen never left his home team in Pretoria, where he was born, schooled and played all his provincial rugby for his beloved Blue Bulls team.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:58
1

'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

00:28
2
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund

Video: Canada disqualified from Davis Cup after player smashes ball at umpire

00:17
3
Brady was told by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to 'look online' after his match day jersey went missing.

'Someone stole my game jersey' - Super Bowl hero Tom Brady loses his prized possession post-match

02:01
4
Amelia Smith is set to tick the gruelling race off her bucket list, despite being diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer.

'My one day's run out and it has to be now' - inspirational cancer patient gears up for Coast to Coast dream

02:12
5
The ad chronicles the story of Adolphus Busch's journey in the 1850s from Germany to the US.

Super Bowl 51 ads go big on politics, highlighting immigration issues and Trump

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

02:19
Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

Plea for harmony a key message at Waitangi Day dawn service

Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

01:30
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

00:39
The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ