South Africa expects to confirm Rugby Championship status by end of week

South Africa expect to confirm whether they will be involved in this year’s Rugby Championship by the end of the week.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Source: Associated Press

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said this morning he expects an answer by October 10 with the Springboks currently needing clearance from the South African government to travel internationally.

South African rugby is finally returning this week with their own seven-team domestic competition – Super Rugby Unlocked – after struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is concerned players will still be underprepared for the four-nation tournament in Australia which starts next month.

"We are a long way off in terms of fitness and match readiness from where we were at the World Cup," Kolisi said.

It’s a concern for Erasmus as well however SA Rugby believe the can earn as much as $25 million from participating in the Rugby Championship – finances much needed by the struggling union.

