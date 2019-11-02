South Africa complete demolition job on England to win Rugby World Cup for third time

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW'S live updates of the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan.

England 12 - 32 South Africa

Full-time: South Africa have done the upset and claim the Cup for the third in the teams history. England after last week couldn't back it up this week.

77 min: Pollard sets up for a field goal but pushes it away to the right. South Africa already knowing they are home!

73 min TRY: Ceslin Kolbe magical!! He scores a try out of nothing, the speed star puts the after burners on and steps through the defence to score match winner for the Boks!

Pollard send it straight through the middle to nail the coffin.

69 min: England knock the ball on close to the try line. England give the ball back to the Boks. England need to score really soon if any chance of a comeback.

65 min TRY: South Africa finally get the first try of the match match with a brilliant chip from Makazole Mapimpi which is gathered in from Lukhanyo Am who passes it back to the kicker and he goes over to the Bok's first ever try in a World Cup final.

Pollard kicks the conversion.

62 min: SA get another penalty 52 metres away from the line, but Pollard goes for goal.

Pollard falling well short. Scores remain the same.

59 min: England get a penalty in kicking range and Farrell does just that.

He closes the gap back to six.

56 min: SA again get the penalty from a ruck in kicking range. There's no surprise Pollard is going for goal.

Pollard gets the kick!

52 min: Now the English like they have found something. Curry goes over the ball in attempt to steal it off Pollard who doesn't let the ball go, Curry earns his side a penalty. Farrell again goes for the sticks to try close the gap to just three points.

Farrell just misses. Gap still six points. 22 metre drop put to South Africa.

49 min: England not looking done yet though with a strong scrum and earning their own scrum penalty. 46 metres out Farrell decides to take the shot at goal.

Farrell makes no mistake and closes the gap.

48 min: Another penalty to the Boks! That is the sixth scrum penalty of the game going the Boks way. SA go for the corner and get a line-out just in the English half.

45 min: Boks with another penalty! And yet again Pollard goes for goal.

Pollard can make no more mistakes, he gives his side a bigger lead.

43 min: England yet again under the pump to start this second half. SA rushing up and getting in the English players faces on defence forcing England to make errors. Boks get a line-out just in the English half.

11:08pm: England kick-off the second half and this World Cups final half of rugby. 40 minutes till we have new World Champions!

Half-time: The Springboks lead England in the first half with putting huge pressure on England early in the half. England no where near as good as last week.

40 min: Boks getting another penalty right on half-time and Pollard will go for goal to put his side six in front at the break.

Pollard makes no mistake.

39 min: SA get a scrum deep in the English half as an attacking kick worked to their favor and forced a mistake from an England player.

36 min: Boks get a penalty 40 metres out from the English line, this time for a England player entering the ruck incorrectly. Pollard packing his boot and goes to attempt the kick for goal.

Pollard makes no mistake, and gives his side the lead.

33 min: England receive a penalty on the back off a penalty advantage that lasted an age. Boks holding the English out who threw everything at their defensive line. Farrell decides to take the points on offer and try level the game.

Farrell makes no mistake.

26 min: England back under pressure with George Ford kicking the ball out on the full in attempt of putting in an attacking kick.

24 min: Playing on the back of a penalty advantage Boks chance their arm but throw a forwards pass in attempt to pull of a set move. Pollard decides to line up the kick and regain the lead.

Pollard makes no mistake, puts the Boks back in front.

22 min: England making a mistake from kick-off to give the Boks a scrum deep in their own half.

20 min: England get another penalty, this time in kicking range and Owen Farrell decides to attempt the kick at goal and level the game.

Farrell makes no mistake.

18 min: England finally get a penalty for a Boks player blocking a English player off the ball in attempt to chase a kick. England kick for the corner and get the line-out in enemy half.

16 min: Another penalty to the Boks for the English front row collapsing. SA go for the side line but cannot find touch, instead England clear and the Boks will get a line-out back in their half.

14 min: England get a line-out in the Boks half after a clearing kick not finding a lot of distance from the Boks.

England win the line-out but knock the ball on when bring the ball down. Scrum will now be packed to SA.

10 min: Ben Youngs throws a wild pass which finds the side lines instead of his team mate. England not looking like side that played last week so far.

8 min: England give away the penalty again, the Boks are in everything early on in this match. This time it's much closer for Pollard to get the three points.

Pollard makes no mistake this time.

6 min: England pack a scrum deep in their half but the Boks looking promising on attack and putting the English under the pump early. Pollard has brang his running game to the table tonight.

4 min: England have somehow turned the ball over with the Boks heavy on attack and putting the English under all sorts of pressure.

3 min: Play has been stopped as English prop Kyle Sinckler is knocked out cold and will have to be taken off the field after getting an elbow by a team mate in an attempt to make a tackle.

1 min: Already a penalty for South Africa in 42 seconds for a illegal tackle from an English player. Pollard backing his kicking and decides to go for goal, from 42 metres out.

Pollard slides it to the right and can't get the points.

22 mtre drop out for England.

10:01pm: South Africa kick-off and get the final under way through Handre Pollard. England get first use of the ball.

10:00pm: The anthems are over and noiw its time for the big dance! Only 80 minutes before we have new World Champions who will be crowned right here in Yokohama!

9:58pm: Teams have lined up for their national anthems.

9:55pm: Both teams have entered the the field with a welcome by the Yokohama fans. It doesn't get any bigger then this, both teams wanting to create history and win the Webb Ellis Cup.



England:

1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Billy Vunipola, 9. Ben Youngs, 10. George Ford, 11. Jonny May, 12. Owen Farrell (captain), 13. Manu Tuilagi, 14. Anthony Watson, 15. Elliot Daly



Reserves: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Dan Cole, 19. George Kruis, 20. Mark Wilson, 21. Ben Spencer, 22. Henry Slade, 23. Jonathan Joseph

South Africa:

1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 9 Faf de Klerk, 10 Handre Pollard, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 15 Willie le Roux

Reserves: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Preview: Can England as the favourites come through and win the country’s second Rugby World Cup? Or will the Boks pull level with the All Blacks after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time?

The unbeaten England do come in as favourites after their resounding win over the All Blacks last weekend while South Africa will have to make history if they do win, becoming the first side to lift the Cup after losing at the tournament.