South Africa break Welsh hearts to win RWC semi-final and book final against England

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and Wales in Yokohama, Japan.

SOUTH AFRICA 19-16 WALES

Full-time: South Africa break Welsh hearts to win a tight contest to book a final against England next week.

79 min: Penalty to SA! SA forwards get the penalty to kick another three to win!

78 min: SA now looking to close out the game with putting pressure on Wales with good attacking kicks this time to force the Welsh to make a mistake. SA pack a scrum deep into Wales half. Wales need to go end to end in 90 seconds.

74 min: Pollard goes for a field goal attempt playing under a penalty advantage and hooks it as well. Now Pollard trys to get the lead with attempting a penalty kick.

Pollard sends it right through the middle.

73 min: SA win a penalty to get them side into the Welsh have trying to break the dead lock.

72 min: Wales set up for a field goal but from nearly half way and Rhys Patchell hooks it.

69 min: Another penalty to Wales this time from their half, they give for touch and get a line-out just outside SA's 22 metre line.

68 min: Wales force a mistake from SA to get a penalty in enemy half. Wales get a chance to attack again.

67 min: The kicking contest is back on with both teams just thumping the ball away or trying to put bombs up hoping the bounce of the ball goes their way.

64 min TRY: Wales hit back with one of their own, Wales have responded so far to each SA point, this time off the scrum the Welsh spread the ball to their left side and winger Josh Adams goes over. Halfpenny attempting to convert.

Halfpenny converting! scores level once again.

62 min: Wales have gone through 21 phases in the SA ten metre line and eventually get the penalty and go for the scrum. Wales only 10 metres away from the try line.

59 min: Wales get a penalty to get themselves deep into enemy half and get a chance to go on attack straight away.

56 min TRY: The first try has come the Springboks way after a confident play by Pollard found a gap and made multiple metres. One Of South Africa's best in Damian De Allende beats three players to make his way over the try line.

Pollard converts.

53 min: SA manage to force a mistake from Wales who were on the attack and pack a scrum in their half to get the ball back.

50 min: Both team not looking to confident in shifting the ball South Africa managing to create numbers on attack but cannot quite attack with flowing passes.

47 min: Looks like both teams don't want the ball and are kicking it away every time they get the ball. Wales this time forcing a mistake from fullback Willie Le Roux and getting a line-out in the SA half.

44 min: Wales given a penalty for SA failing to challenge to line-out drive in a legal manner. Biggar attempts to draw the game level.

Biggar nails it! Scores are level!

42 min: The kicking game still the route both teams wanting to go on as already both teams have put in multiple attacking kicks.

11:05 pm: Both teams have entered the field once again with the last 40 minutes of semi-finals footy left. One of these teams will be heading to the finals and the other facing the All Blacks in a game no one wants to play in.

Wales kick-off to SA.

Half-time: Wales and South Africa so far just trading penalties to keep the score board going with the Springboks holding a slim lead over the rivals.

39 min: With one minute remaining Wales get another penalty but this time deep in their half. They find the side line and get a line-out on their 30 metres.

Wales kick the ball out on the hooter.

38 min: Wales get a penalty for SA taking out a man without the ball. George North has seemed to pull a hamstring in attempt to chase an attacking kick. Biggar has pointed to the sticks to try bring the difference to three points.

Biggar makes no mikstake.

36 min: Teams playing similar type of rugby with tactical plans and chancing their arm with attacking kicks. Wales are currently attacking to SA line from half way.

33 min: SA get the penalty this time Wales challenging a drive illegally. Pollard pointing to the sticks to try take the points on offer.

Pollard gets his team three more points.

30 min: Wales give away a penalty as Leigh Halfpenny gives away a penalty when he took a man out who was chasing a kick. Pollard finds touch to give SA a chance to attack deep in enemy half.

28 min: SA goes down their right side and finding a opening but cannot quite finish their raid as Wales scramble well to safe try. Wales mange to clear for kick to give SA a line-out close to half way.

24 min: Both teams trying to put their kicking game into play as both teams are trying to break the line through kicks. A double knock on, first one to Wales sees SA pack a scrum into enemy territory.

22 min: Pollard putting in a great cross kick for Mokazole Mapimpi, who couldn't quite gather it in and gives away the ball to Wales, who pack a scrum in their half.

19 min: SA get a penalty in kicking range again after a strong scrum and forcing the Welsh forwards to give away a penalty.

Pollard kicks it to give his side the lead again.

16 min: Wales are now awarded a penalty in kicking range for Dan Biggar and he points towards the sticks.

Biggar makes no mistake and nails a tough kick to level the score.

13 min: SA heavy on the attack and manage to find play under a penalty advantage. SA are given a penalty from kicking range and Handre Pollard goes for the sticks.

Pollard gets the three.

7 min: Wales have shown good control with the ball early. On defence also strong and managing to turn the ball over on the half way line, once again getting a chance to get into enemy half.

4 min: Wales also equal to the task as Welsh forwards rush to the ruck to win their side turn over penalty, to get into SA's half and get a chance to attack.

2 min: Early in this match SA showing off their powerful forwards come ruck time and manage to win a scrum and turn the ball over.

Kick-off: 10:03pm: The anthems are over and now it's show time! South Africa kick off to Wales to get this game under way!

9:57pm: Teams line up for the national anthems.

9:55pm: Both teams have entered the field and are welcomed by a enormous Yokohama crowd. Wales and South Africa are both fighting to advance onto next week to play England in the decider.

PREVIEW

Wales and South Africa meet in tonight's semifinal at the Rugby World Cup for the right to face England in the championship match.

If the Welsh get through to their first final, it will be the first time that two northern hemisphere teams face off for the title.

The Springboks have reached two finals before — in 1995 and 2007 — and went on to win the cup on both occasions. In '07, they beat England in Paris.

It is not expected to be a running rugby classic, with both teams preferring to play a low-risk style and rely on forward power. It is an approach that has served both teams well — they have lost just one competitive game between them this calendar year.

England reached the final by beating New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday, ending the All Blacks' ambitions of winning the World Cup for an unprecedented third straight time.

TEAMS

Wales: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. George North, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies; 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owen, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Jake Ball, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Aaron Shingler, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Siya Kolisi, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen