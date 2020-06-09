TODAY |

'Sorry, John' – Beauden Barrett reacts to Breakfast presenter's heartbreak ahead of Blues debut

Source:  1 NEWS

It appears Breakfast presenter John Campbell's heartbreak has fallen on deaf ears ahead of Sunday's clash between the Blues and Hurricanes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Diehard Hurricanes fan John Campbell said he’ll tell the new Blues star to take the jersey off after playing his former club. Source: 1 NEWS

Campbell, a diehard Hurricanes fan, said he's prepared to yell at Beauden Barrett this weekend with the All Blacks star set to debut for the Blues after he swapped allegiances this season.

When asked what Barrett should expect to hear from the stands, Campbell said he's planning to yell: "You're wearing the wrong jersey!"

Barrett, who made 125 appearances for the Hurricanes in nine seasons, was asked how he felt about the taunt from Campbell but the first-five laughed it off.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Campbell will be letting Barrett know how he feels about his switch to the Blues during Sunday’s Eden Park clash. Source: Breakfast

"Is he going to be there, is he?" Barrett asked.

"I'm not too sure how to react to that... I know he's a passionate Hurricanes man but I certainly won't be taking off my Blues jersey.

"Sorry John."

Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes
TVNZ
Television
Auckland
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands
2
Son of late Hawke's Bay rugby player and farmer recruiting All Blacks to spread hope for drought-plagued region
3
Shaun Johnson responds to Cooper Cronk's criticism he's been 'firing blanks' ever since arriving at Sharks
4
Dan Carter's surprise Blues move 'huge boost personally', Beauden Barrett says
5
'Sorry, John' – Beauden Barrett reacts to Breakfast presenter's heartbreak ahead of Blues debut
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48

Singapore Airlines has first passenger flight to return to New Zealand after lockdown
00:49

Die-Hard Hurricanes fan John Campbell reveals what he will yell at Beauden Barrett on his Blues debut
01:09

Chiefs captain Sam Cane to miss Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against Highlanders

Have you seen Freedom? Public's help sought to find 13-year-old not seen for nearly a month