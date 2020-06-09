'Sorry, John' – Beauden Barrett reacts to Breakfast presenter's heartbreak ahead of Blues debut

It appears Breakfast presenter John Campbell's heartbreak has fallen on deaf ears ahead of Sunday's clash between the Blues and Hurricanes.

Campbell, a diehard Hurricanes fan, said he's prepared to yell at Beauden Barrett this weekend with the All Blacks star set to debut for the Blues after he swapped allegiances this season.

When asked what Barrett should expect to hear from the stands, Campbell said he's planning to yell: "You're wearing the wrong jersey!"

Barrett, who made 125 appearances for the Hurricanes in nine seasons, was asked how he felt about the taunt from Campbell but the first-five laughed it off.

"Is he going to be there, is he?" Barrett asked.

"I'm not too sure how to react to that... I know he's a passionate Hurricanes man but I certainly won't be taking off my Blues jersey.