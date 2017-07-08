'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

There weren't too many smiles in the aftermath of a bitter 15 all draw between the All Blacks and the Lions, however head coach Steve Hansen managed to cause a few wry laughs in the post-match press conference.

When asked by a reporter on hooker Dane Coles' absence due to concussion issues throughout the series, Shag had a witty answer lined up.

"Oh no he was with us all the time so we didn't miss him too much" said Hansen, alluding to the fact Coles had been present in the All Blacks camp but was unable to train.