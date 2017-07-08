 

'Sorry for being silly there' - Shag falls on his sword after silly response to a reporter's question on Dane Coles

There weren't too many smiles in the aftermath of a bitter 15 all draw between the All Blacks and the Lions, however head coach Steve Hansen managed to cause a few wry laughs in the post-match press conference.

The All Blacks coach went on to say the hooker's absence was no excuse for the drawn series against Lions.
When asked by a reporter on hooker Dane Coles' absence due to concussion issues throughout the series, Shag had a witty answer lined up.

"Oh no he was with us all the time so we didn't miss him too much" said Hansen, alluding to the fact Coles had been present in the All Blacks camp but was unable to train.

After the press conference burst into laughter, he later back tracked and apologised for his cheeky response before going onto say that Coles absence along with other key players wasn't an excuse for the drawn series.

