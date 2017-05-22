'The sooner they arrive, the better' – Steve Tew buzzing ahead of Lions' arrival

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has spoken about the imminent arrival of the British and Irish Lions, ahead of their first series with the All Blacks since 2005.

Speaking at an event introducing a new partnership between the All Blacks and Vodafone, Tew spoke highly of the Lions' standing within world rugby.

"The reality is that it's the biggest thing this country hosts other than a World Cup," Tew told 1 NEWS.

"We've been working closely with the government, we've been working really closely with the venues, with the host cities."

"We're really looking forward to it. The sooner they get here, the better from our team's point of view."