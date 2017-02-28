 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'Sonny's someone I look up to' - Anton Lienert-Brown relishing SBW showdown

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks second five-eighth Anton Lienert-Brown is relishing switching from team-mate to opposite number when he confronts Sonny Bill Williams in Auckland.

Dave Rennie praised his young star ahead of an upcoming duel with fellow All Black hopeful Rieko Ioane.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chiefs back Lienert-Brown, 22, learned plenty from Williams two years ago when he was still finding his feet in Super Rugby.

Williams, 31, has since shifted to the Blues and the two Test midfield backs will lock horns in a key Super Rugby match at Eden Park on Friday.

The pair are both strong contenders to win All Blacks selection for the series against the British and Irish Lions.

They could even be involved in a head-to-head for a starting jersey.

However, Lienert-Brown is putting that issue to one side, keen simply to test himself against a former mentor.

"Sonny's someone I look up to and he's a class player," he said.

The new NZ midfielder has been outstanding in the black jersey this year in his breakout season for the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I learnt an immense amount off him not just on the field but off the field as well so I'm looking forward to that challenge this week."

Lienert-Brown had a breakthrough season last year clocking up nine Tests.

He admits it has been a quieter season for him to date, producing a series of solid displays for a Chiefs team who have been beaten just twice.

His personal form hasn't been helped by having to play with five different midfield partners but he's making no excuses.

"I've been building and working hard all season to get better and slowly the confidence is starting to come back.

"It's not about having a partnership necessarily but doing my job well for the team."

Having played every game for the Chiefs to date this season, he has three more chances to prove himself to the All Blacks selectors.

"I guess that's the main focus at the moment, going out there and putting my hand up but I don't want to make it all about myself because it's still about doing my job for the Chiefs," he said.

"We can't afford to lose another game now."

Related

All Blacks

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:55
1
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

00:19
2
The big ex-All Black had a huge game to lift Dan Carter’s Racing to a shock Top 14 playoff win over Montpellier.

Watch: Joe Rokocoko drops the shoulder and bursts through for Racing's match-winner

01:53
3
Emma Davies-Dixon didn’t say much about her husband’s ordeal at Taco Bell restaurant, but said she was proud of his efforts on the track.

'We got big love for the city' - Scott Dixon's wife thanks fans for support after husband robbed at gunpoint

00:30
4
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

5
Aaron Cruden of the Chiefs makes a pass. Chiefs v Crusaders at the ANZ National Stadium, Suva, Fiji, Round 13 of the 2017 Super Rugby season. 19 May 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Southwick / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs star Aaron Cruden determined to carry on goal-kicking

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

LIVE: 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry' - Ariana Grande tweets condolences after deadly explosion outside UK concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ