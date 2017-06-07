'Sonny's big enough to look after himself' – Blues' skills coach can't wait for SBW's clash with Lions rival

Blues skills coach Dave Ellis has offered a glimpse into the tantalising clash between Blues second five Sonny Bill Williams, and his Lions counterpart Robbie Henshaw at Eden Park tonight.

The two blockbuster Test match midfielders will go toe-to-toe, with Ellis - who's worked with both players - anticipating a heavyweight duel between the two.

"It should be a good contest that one," Ellis told 1 NEWS.

When questioned about what advice Ellis would be giving Williams, he said, "I think Sonny's big enough to look after himself."

"Him and Robbie will have a fairly good tussle."

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Hame Faiva, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Ihaia West, 23. TJ Faiane

Lions: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courteney Lawes, 4. Maro Itoje, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Ken Owens (c), 1. Jack McGrath.