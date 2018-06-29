 

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has become a father for the third time after the arrival of his first son today.

Sonny Bill holds the hand of his first baby boy.

Source: Instagram

Williams announced the birth of Zaid Williams on his Twitter and Instagram pages this afternoon.

Sonny Bill Williams.

Source: Photosport

Zaid joins the family's two daughters, Imaan and Aisha, that Williams has with his wife Alana.

"Zaid Williams. Asalamualakium son- mummy, daddy and your sisters love you so much ❤" Williams captioned his Instagram post.

