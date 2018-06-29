Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

Source:
All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has become a father for the third time after the arrival of his first son today.
Sonny Bill holds the hand of his first baby boy.
Williams announced the birth of Zaid Williams on his Twitter and Instagram pages this afternoon.
Zaid joins the family's two daughters, Imaan and Aisha, that Williams has with his wife Alana.
"Zaid Williams. Asalamualakium son- mummy, daddy and your sisters love you so much ❤" Williams captioned his Instagram post.
