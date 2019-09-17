Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill

After the rumour that Sonny Bill Williams' World Cup was over was repeatedly shot down by members of the All Blacks coaching staff and players, the man himself turned out for training this morning in Tokyo.

The midfielder, who is one of three players vying to become the first players to win three Rugby World Cups, was seen warming up his hamstrings.

Williams then took part in a sparring drill with Scott Barrett and Shannon Frizell – a drill that his teammates surely don’t want to do with him given his 7-0 professional boxing record.

He overcome a long list of injuries to be included in the squad as one of the four main midfield options along with Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown, with Ngani Laumape one of the unlucky omissions from the squad.

