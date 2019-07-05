Sonny Bill Williams suffers tight hamstring in All Blacks training, won't play club rugby this weekend

Sonny Bill Williams' injury woes have shown no sign of abating, pulling up with a tight hamstring in All Blacks training today.

Having missed large chunks of the Super Rugby season with a knee injury, Williams' body has once again let him down, a fortnight out from the first international of 2019.

With several other teammates to play club rugby this weekend, the All Blacks today confirmed that Williams won't turn out for Ponsonby lie he did last weekend.