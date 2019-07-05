TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams suffers tight hamstring in All Blacks training, won't play club rugby this weekend

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Sonny Bill Williams' injury woes have shown no sign of abating, pulling up with a tight hamstring in All Blacks training today.

Having missed large chunks of the Super Rugby season with a knee injury, Williams' body has once again let him down, a fortnight out from the first international of 2019.

With several other teammates to play club rugby this weekend, the All Blacks today confirmed that Williams won't turn out for Ponsonby lie he did last weekend. 

The All Blacks will reassemble on Tuesday in Auckland, before flying out to Argentina at the end of next week for their Rugby Championships opener in Buenos Aires on July 21. 

Sonny Bill Williams of Ponsonby in the Premier Club Rugby match between Grammar TEC and Ponsonby at Orakei Domain, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz
Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
2
Gorden Tallis couldn't hide his emotions at the news of Billy Walters' first game.
Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut
3
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.
'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
4
The Australian didn't want to say sorry after his shot took Nadal out.
'I don’t care' - feisty Nick Kyrgios slams ball at Rafa Nadal, refuses offer to aplogise
5
The All Blacks coach admits they may have to sacrifice short-term results for the ultimate prize.
Steve Hansen willing to sacrifice Rugby Championship for World Cup glory
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
Hansen’s All Blacks meet the Jaguares-laden Argentina two weeks after the Super Rugby final.

Grinning Steve Hansen hopes if Jaguares win Super Rugby title, they celebrate 'long and hard'
1 NEWS

Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor named in Crusaders side for Super Rugby final
Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano named in Wallabies squad, Quade Cooper dropped
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by former Blue Isa Nacewa and ex-Black Fern Melodie Robinson.

'That's not equality' - Black Ferns' playing conditions in USA slammed by Melodie Robinson