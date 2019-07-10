TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams steps up recovery ahead of All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Sonny Bill Williams is stepping up his recovery in the race to be fit for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener against Argentina next week, hitting the gym in Auckland.

After suffering a hamstring complaint to end last week and rule him out of club rugby, 33-year old Williams is battling to be fit for the All Blacks' clash with Argentina in Buenos Aires.

While the rest of his teammates went through strength and conditioning work, Williams instead focussed on his recovery, strengthening his hamstring with the All Blacks' trainer.

Assistant coach Ian Foster said that Williams is in the All Blacks' plans to head to Argentina, although whether that's in a playing or recovery capacity is unknown.

The All Blacks' squad to travel to Argentina will be announced later this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The midfielder is battling a hamstring issue before facing Argentina. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
2
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
The All Blacks' assistant is eyeing the top job after the World Cup.
Ian Foster throws hat into the ring to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach: 'I'm keen to carry on'
5
"You don't need a team of all stars, you want one that works well together," associate professor Tania Cassidy says.
Academic challenges NZ Rugby to focus more on character than performance when selecting All Blacks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:58
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy

08:41
"You don't need a team of all stars, you want one that works well together," associate professor Tania Cassidy says.

Academic challenges NZ Rugby to focus more on character than performance when selecting All Blacks
After winning a third straight title, the Crusaders want more silverware in the years to come.

Highlights from 2019's Super Rugby season
00:40
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.

Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'