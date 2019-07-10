Sonny Bill Williams steps up recovery ahead of All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener

Sonny Bill Williams is stepping up his recovery in the race to be fit for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship opener against Argentina next week, hitting the gym in Auckland.

After suffering a hamstring complaint to end last week and rule him out of club rugby, 33-year old Williams is battling to be fit for the All Blacks' clash with Argentina in Buenos Aires.

While the rest of his teammates went through strength and conditioning work, Williams instead focussed on his recovery, strengthening his hamstring with the All Blacks' trainer.

Assistant coach Ian Foster said that Williams is in the All Blacks' plans to head to Argentina, although whether that's in a playing or recovery capacity is unknown.