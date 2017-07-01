 

Sonny Bill Williams sees RED after cynical no-arms hit on Anthony Watson early on against Lions

AAP

Star All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has become the first New Zealand player in 50 years to receive be sent off in a Test match.

The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.
Source: SKY

French referee Jerome Garces pulled out the red card in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Williams was sent for an early shower in the 25th minute after a crunching shoulder charge that struck Lions winger Anthony Watson flush in the face.

After a period of discussion with his assistant referees and TMO George Ayoub, Garces said he was left with no choice but to brandish red.

"I need to protect the player. It was a direct charge on the head," Garces told All Blacks skipper Kieran Read.

The last All Black to be sent off was Colin Meads, against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1967.

The only other All Black to be sent off in the side's history is Cyril Brownlie, who was sent off against England at Twickenham in 1925.

The All Blacks hold a 1-0 lead in the three match series after winning the first game 30-15 last week in Auckland.

ALL BLACKS TEST RED CARDS:
 - Cyril Brownlie vs England, 1925
- Colin Meads vs Scotland, 1967
- Sonny Bill Williams vs British and Irish Lions, 2017

The All Blacks second-five made no attempt to use his arms in the tackle, and quickly became the third All Black to ever be sent off during a test match.

