Sonny Bill Williams says he feels for Scott Barrett after All Blacks lock joins him the red card club

Sonny Bill Williams says he's feeling for Scott Barrett after the big lock was shown a red card in the All Blacks' 47-26 defeat to the Wallabies in Perth last weekend.

Barrett, 25, was given his marching orders right before halftime at Optus Stadium, his elbow and shoulder connecting to the head of Wallabies captain Michael Hooper, leaving the All Blacks to play the entire second half at a numerical disadvantage.

From there, the Wallabies took complete control of the Test, running in try after try as they racked up the highest points total the All Blacks have conceded.

The tackle has since earned Barrett a three-week suspension.

Williams was the last All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, his shoulder making contact with the head of winger Anthony Watson.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Williams spoke about sharing his experience and support with the 25-year-old lock.

"I know he's not that type of player, nor am I," Williams said.

"You feel for him, knowing the type of individual that he is, he would of felt like he let the whole team down.

"As a group collectively have spoken about that, trying to put it behind us and move forward."

Barrett's absence will likely see one of Patrick Tuipulotu, Vaea Fifita or Jackson Hemopo partner Sam Whitelock in the locking department on Saturday night when the All Blacks face the Wallabies again at Eden Park.
 

Williams was the last player to be sent off for the All Blacks before Barrett's red card last weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
