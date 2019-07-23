TODAY |

Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot

Sonny Bill Williams has hit out at those saying he is under pressure to retain his spot in the All Blacks for the World Cup.

The All Blacks midfielder, who will play with Counties Manukau over the next fortnight, called for some perspective in a tweet.

The All Blacks coach said Williams ticked a big box by getting through the Springboks Test unhurt.

"And for those that say I’m under pressure playing a game that I enjoy. Get your priorities right," he wrote.

"Look at what’s going on in the world. Starving children, the single mother raising 3 kids, the atrocities refugees are facing around the world, racism. This is what I call pressure."

Williams, who will turn 34 on Saturday, has been plagued by injuries, with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen hoping he gets enough game time so that selectors can judge his form when picking the World Cup squad.

The 52-Test veteran also sent a coy tweet that also included a quote from Malcolm X.

"I find it very interesting when so called "private" conversations end up in the media."

Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport
