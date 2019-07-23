Sonny Bill Williams excited, apprehensive as he closes in on potential Test return, says Ian Foster

Sonny Bill Williams is excited and a little apprehensive as he closes in on a potential return to Test rugby, according to All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster.

The 51-Test veteran was in a better position to be selected to face the Springboks than he was last week when a calf injury saw him ruled out of the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

"I think we said last week we’re pretty pleased with his progress and he’s travelled well, trained fully today so again it’s a matter of making sure he’s come through that with no ill effects," Foster told the media today.

"His mindset has been pretty good, he’s been doing what he needs to do in rehab, his mindset shows in that stage."

Foster said the coaching staff were working to keep Williams focused as he nears a return.

"Now that he feels that he’s closer he’s at the same stage as everyone, he’s a bit nervous, he wants to know what’s going to be happening," Foster said.

"He’s like every other player, there’s that apprehension and excitement but at the end of the day we’ve just got to get him focused on learning and doing what he needs to do."

Foster also admitted the selectors would walk a tightrope in considering all the factors of throwing Williams out there against the Springboks in Wellington.

"There’s no doubt that at this stage you end up balancing at selection the need for us to give people opportunity to make final decisions for World Cup versus the need for us to make sure we’re growing our game, versus the need to win a Test that’s pretty special to us so it’s a bit of a tightrope," Foster said.