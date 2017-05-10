Sonny Bill Williams cleared to travel to South Africa after head injury

Sonny Bill Williams has been cleared of concussion and is travelling with the Blues to South Africa.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper. Source: Photosport

The 25-strong squad left Auckland this morning after their 50-32 Super Rugby victory over the Cheetahs at Eden Park on Friday night.

Williams copped a knee to the head in Sydney last week and under return to play guidelines sat out the Cheetahs match.

Blues coach Tana Umaga had said he expected the inside centre to be fit to play the Stormers in Cape Town next Friday.

He is joined by Matt Duffie, spelled from last night's game, and a mandatory third hooker, Joe Royal.

Two players from last night's win are out of the touring party because of injuries received in the match against the Cheetahs.

Prop Pauliasi Manu left the field early with a calf injury while Ihaia West injured his ankle when he came on as a substitute for Piers Francis who had received an injury in the first half.

Manu has been replaced by Sione Mafileo, with Bryn Gatland re-joining the Blues as a replacement for West.

Gatland played three games for the Blues as a replacement, but exited the squad on Thursday before the late call to travel to South Africa. Francis was considered fit enough to travel with the touring party.