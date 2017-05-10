Sonny Bill Williams bracketed for Blues start against Lions

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been been given a chance to test his injured knee after being named in the Blues team to face the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper. Source: Photosport

Williams sat out the Blues' 34-29 win over the Reds in Samoa on Friday after picking up the injury a week earlier in their 16-16 draw with the Chiefs.

He had made a late return to Super Rugby after suffering an Achilles injury playing for the All Blacks Sevens at the Rio Olympics.

Williams has been bracketed at second five-eighth with TJ Faiane.

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams/ TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.