 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Sonny Bill Williams bracketed for Blues start against Lions

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been been given a chance to test his injured knee after being named in the Blues team to face the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper during the Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Blues at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 6th May 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper.

Source: Photosport

Williams sat out the Blues' 34-29 win over the Reds in Samoa on Friday after picking up the injury a week earlier in their 16-16 draw with the Chiefs.

He had made a late return to Super Rugby after suffering an Achilles injury playing for the All Blacks Sevens at the Rio Olympics.

Williams has been bracketed at second five-eighth with TJ Faiane.

Blues: 15. Michael Collins, 14. Matt Duffie, 13. George Moala, 12. Sonny Bill Williams/ TJ Faiane, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Stephen Perofeta, 9. Augustine Pulu, 8. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 6. Akira Ioane, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 2. James Parsons (c), 1. Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Reserves: 16. Hame Faiva, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Sione Mafileo, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Kara Pryor, 21. Sam Nock, 22. Ihaia West, 23. TJ Faiane/Melani Nanai.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

01:53
2
The All Black legend has been knighted for his work re-engaging students in learning, but says he's just part of the 'big village'.

'I'm a product of a village' - All Blacks icon Sir Michael Jones humbled by knighthood

01:38
3
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

Exclusive: September title defence in UK with Hughie Fury being discussed as Joseph Parker chooses David Higgins in DUCO fallout

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 1054789920

Varnish cache server

00:28
5
After a rocky start, the junior NZ side found their stride against the Italians using sheer pace and class.

Video: Baby Blacks speedster Orbyn Leger finishes off blistering try with untouchable pace as NZ U20s take lead for good

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ