Sonny Bill speaks about inspiring young Muslims, Pacific Islanders, and his kids

All Blacks and Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams hopes to continue inspiring young Muslims, Pacific Islanders and his children, as he looks to grow as a person and leader.

Williams' plans post 2019 are up in the air, amid speculation Saturday's match against the Hurricanes will be his final Super Rugby outing.

A committed Muslim who showed leadership following the Christchurch mosque attacks which left 51 worshippers dead, he has also completed a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Management, with distinction, from Otago Polytechnic, as he balances life on and off the pitch.

Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating. Source: Sonny Bill Williams / Twitter

He said from a young age he has always wanted to better himself and learn from his mistakes.

As the father of young Pacific Islanders, he also wanted to show leadership and inspire them to be the best they can be.

    The All Blacks midfielder has suffered an injury-ravaged 2019, and may head elsewhere after this year.

    "I know I didn't have to study, but I want my kids to grow up to be what ever they want to be," he said.

    "They are Pacific Islanders and that stereotype probably doesn't open all doors for them, but if they wanna step in that arena, I say I want them to do that, but I understand that education plays a process in that.

    "But I don't wanna be that guy who says 'go and do that' and they turn around and look at me and say, 'Um, Dad, you dropped out of school at 14'."

    He said he is keen to study more about religion, among other things, but he doesn't want to 'pigeonhole' himself.

    Continuing to lead, and inspiring young Muslims and Pacific Islanders, is a priority, however. 

      The All Blacks and Blues midfielder is eyeing further religious education as he looks to grow off the field.
