Son of late Hawke's Bay rugby player and farmer recruiting All Blacks to spread hope for drought-plagued region

When prominent Hawke’s Bay farmer and former rugby player Paul Renton died suddenly in 2017, it came as a massive shock to the community and his family.

His son, Hugh Renton, said life as his family knew it was abruptly altered forever.

“I don’t want any other family or anyone else to experience what I have with suicide and a loss like that 'cause it's such a tragedy with the way it happens,” Renton said.

Now nearly three years on, Renton - also a talented footy player living in Christchurch – is giving back to the region that meant so much to his dad with some messages of hope for drought-plagued farmers in the area - and he’s recruited some pretty special teammates to do it.

Renton has called on some top rugby pros such as All Blacks Sam Cane and Dane Coles to use their personal tales of strife to help farmers in the region deal with their current struggles – both on the farm and in their heads.

“As farmers, it’s almost like they juggle 10 balls above their head,” Renton told 1 NEWS.

“One of those is the weather and right now that ball is hard to keep.”

Renton has been posting videos on social media from the rugby stars to spread messages of support and hope and he says more are on the way, with new content coming twice a week for at least the next month.

“People really look up to All Blacks and rugby players, especially farmers,” Renton said.

“I think about my own life with dad – we’d sit down and watch rugby and wake up in the middle of night and have tea and Milo or toast and watch footy.

“Rugby players recognise that.”

And to keep memories like that one alive, Renton signs off each video with the poignant words his father used when he won New Zealand Farmer of the Year.

“Keep doing a darn good job.”