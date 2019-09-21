TODAY |

Some of the world's most famous athletes gets behind Springboks ahead of All Blacks clash

Battle lines are drawn ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup showdown between the All Blacks and Springboks and it would appear that some of world sport’s most famous faces have come down on the South African side.

New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has posted a video in support of the Boks for the Rugby World Cup.

“Springboks, good luck to you in Japan, kick some butt, go Bokke,” Brady said, though his pronunciation of the Afrikaans word for Boks has come in for criticism.

We think Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has some knowledge of the All Blacks after quizzing Dan Carter in 2013 about switching to a career as a kicker in the NFL, needs to have a word with his most famous player.

Novak Djokovic, the world's best men's tennis player, also gave a shout out to the Springboks and fellow Asics ambassadors.

While we wait though, Calum from Earth had a response to both posts that can all get behind.

The star quarterback’s pronunciation of Bokke came in for criticism though. Source: Twitter/Springboks
