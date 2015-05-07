Solomone Kata leaves Melbourne Storm, expected to switch to rugby union

Former Warriors centre Solomone Kata is walking away from rugby league, expected to sign a two-year deal with the Brumbies according to Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

Kata, 24, was released by the Warriors earlier this year to join the Melbourne Storm, however quickly found himself stuck in reserve grade with the Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup.

In a statement, Kata announced that he was leaving the Storm, opting against a further year in his contract with the Melbourne club.

"I've really enjoyed my time here at Storm and made some good friends over the past few months," Kata said.

"However another opportunity has come up that I'm keen to explore so I won't be with the club next year.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Storm for making me feel so welcome and wish the boys all the best in 2020."